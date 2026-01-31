Protest against Trump admin. continue ahead of govt. shutdown

US federal departments were hit by partial shutdown Saturday after a midnight deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget.

On Capitol Hill, more than 60 faith leaders were arrested inside the Hart Senate Office Building to protest Trump’s immigration policies. They carried banners reading “Do Justice, Love kindness, Abolish ICE.” Meanwhile, a coalition of groups have called for a national shutdown, a week after a general strike was held in Minnesota. Organizers are calling for “No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE.”

MNA