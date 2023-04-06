Tehran, Riyadh ready to expand ties, implement agreements

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met in China a month after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.

According to the discussions held and the message exchanged between the King of Saudi Arabia and the Iranian President, both countries have the will for developing and deepening relations, Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

Expressing satisfaction with the resumption of ties between the two brotherly countries, the top Iranian diplomat expressed Tehran's readiness to expand relations with Riyadh in all fields.

Emphasizing the importance and necessity of developing relations in economic and commercial fields as well as investment, Amir-Abdollahian also announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to hold Tehran-Riyadh joint economic commission.

Referring to the existing agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Iranian foreign minister said, "The existing basic documents, along with the will of the leaders of the two countries, have provided the necessary legal and judicial grounds to promote cooperation between the two countries in all fields."

Mentioning that the growth of economic relations and mutual investments can help to strengthen relations, Amir-Abdollahian considered transit as one of the important areas of cooperation and said that the geopolitical position of Iran provides Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf countries with a unique opportunity for commercial cooperation with the northern countries of Iran.

Saudi foreign minister, for his part, emphasized his country's readiness to implement existing agreements between the two countries and welcomed the exchange of high-level delegations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Noting that the new relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia created a new positive atmosphere in the entire region, he said, "We are ready to strengthen this positive atmosphere in regional relations with the help and cooperation of Iran."

