Palestinian youth martyred by Zionists in al-Quds

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – A Palestinian youth, who the Zionists claim to be the operator of the Shu'afat operation, was shot dead by the Israeli regime's troops in eastern al-Quds.

The Zionists claim that the Palestinian martyr shot an Israeli regime's soldier before being shot.

According to the Zionist army, another Palestinian was with him in the shooting operation who managed to escape. A Zionist was injured during the shooting, according to what Zionists claim.

News sources also reported that a severe clash broke out between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime troops in Bethlehem on Wednesday night.

The sources added that a Palestinian was injured in the Bethlehem skirmishes.

