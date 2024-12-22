  1. Sports
Iran fail to advance to Water Polo World Cup Division 2 final

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Iran lost to the Netherlands 18-7 in the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2 semifinals and failed to advance to the final match.

Iran will play the losers of Germany and China in the bronze medal match.

Team Melli had defeated South Africa 2-4, Ukraine 16-14 and Portugal 15-11 in their previous matches.

Two teams from Division 2 will qualify for the men's and women's Water Polo World Cup 2025—Super Final, joining the six men’s and women’s teams that will be eligible through the Division 1 Tournaments.

The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore from 11 July through 3 Aug. 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 is being held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 18 to 21.

