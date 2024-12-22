Hundreds of Israeli forces killed, injured in northern Gaza

At least 35 Zionist soldiers were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the operations of the Palestinian Resistance forces in the Jabalia camp and its surrounding areas, according to the reports suggested by the Israeli media.

Also, according to the estimates of the Zionist regime's army, 70% of the Palestinian houses in the Jabalia camp, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, have been completely destroyed.

The occupiers have forced 96,000 Palestinians to leave the Jabalia camp, the reports added.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

