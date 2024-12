The meeting is underway on the occasion of Hazrat Fatemeh's birth anniversary (SA).

As usual in previous years, a group of eulogists and elegists of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) are holding a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah.

A number of the eulogists will deliver eulogies about the virtues and characteristics of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) during the meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

MP/