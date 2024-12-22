  1. World
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocks South Africa

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in South Africa, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 101 kilometers west of the town of Brandvlei with the population of about 2,800.

The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface, according to TASS.

No injuries or damage were reported.

