Iran can overcome problems with help of talented youth

Speaking at a ceremony to honor Iranian medalists of the international Science Olympiads, President Pezeshkian advised talented youth of the country to do their best to help build and develop the country.

He seized this opportunity to appreciate medalists, their families, and the officials who supported them in line with achieving success.

Pezeshkian called on the young medalists to make the utmost effort to promote their capabilities in their specialized field and use them to help resolve the country’s problems.

“We can and we should build this country. Today, Iran must be in a much higher and better position than what is now”, the president said during his speech at the ceremony.

He advised against migrating to “serve another country”, saying that Iran needs the individuals who care about its problems and do all they can to help their people and resolve those problems.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that the international science Olympiads medalists can specifically play a great role in resolving the existing problems and help in the development of the country, as they are motivated and knowledgeable.

“Use all your determination to make the country proud. We are able to solve the country’s problems provided that we really make efforts”, the president told the medalists.

Iran is in dire need of people who understand the suffering of people and dedicate their technical know-how, knowledge, and wisdom to solve problems facing the country.

President Pezeshkian also awarded some of the medalists during the ceremony.

MA/President.ir