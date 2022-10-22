Palestinians conduct fresh anti-Zionist operation (+VIDEO)

Palestinian fighters also targeted a Zionist checkpoint in Jenin and their watchtower in Aboud with handmade bombs.

Skirmishes also broke out between the Palestinians and Israeli regime forces in the Occupied al-Quds.

News sources reported on Friday night that Zionist soldiers attacked areas in Jenin, located in the north of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, heavy clashes were reported between the Zionist forces and the Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 78 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with the Zionist forces in different areas of the city of Nablus.

On early Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that one Palestinian was killed and 3 others were injured during the Zionists' raid on Jenin.

