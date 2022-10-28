3 killed, injured during Zionists shooting in Nablus

The Palestinian martyr was a 47-year-old man.

The injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, Palestinian sources reported.

Earlier this week, the Zionist regime's forces carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, martyring at least five Palestinians and injuring over 20 others.

The new fatalities took place early Tuesday when Israeli forces attacked several neighborhoods in the Old City of Nablus as well as a town north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

