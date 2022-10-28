  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 28, 2022, 11:00 AM

3 killed, injured during Zionists shooting in Nablus

3 killed, injured during Zionists shooting in Nablus

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – One Palestinian was martyred and two others were injured after Zionist soldiers shot at a car in Nablus.

The Palestinian martyr was a 47-year-old man.

The injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, Palestinian sources reported.

Earlier this week, the Zionist regime's forces carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, martyring at least five Palestinians and injuring over 20 others.

The new fatalities took place early Tuesday when Israeli forces attacked several neighborhoods in the Old City of Nablus as well as a town north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

MP/5618669

News Code 192960

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News