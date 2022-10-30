Executor of martyrdom-seeking op. in West Bank martyred

The news sources on Sunday afternoon announced that two martyrdom-seeking operations were carried out in eastern Al-Quds, Occupied Lands.

A Palestinian citizen named Barakat Musa who carried out these operations, was shot dead by the Zionist regime’s forces in l-Quds.

The Zionist Army Radio announced that this person, 49-year-old, was a resident of "Al-Eizriyah" District in east of Al-Quds city.

Earlier, the Palestinian citizen had ran over some Zionists at the entrance of the Zionist settlement "Almog". One of these operations took place in Jericho.

