Russia has no concerns about who attends Trump's inauguration

"I would like to emphasize that the inauguration ceremony is a strictly regulated event. There are certain traditions that have developed over decades in the US, but each president-elect brings his own specifics," the senior diplomat told TASS. "We approach all of this with calm. We do not interfere in US internal affairs at all and have never done so, nor in any protocol matters," Ryabkov stressed.

According to the senior diplomat, this issue lies "on the periphery" for Moscow, and Russia views it "detachedly."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump had not sent Russian President Vladimir Putin an invitation to the inauguration, scheduled for January 20, 2025. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated that Russia's special representatives would not attend Trump's inauguration ceremony, as it does not expect the presence of foreign delegations, except for envoys accredited in Washington.

Ambassadors and other high-ranking diplomats are typically invited to US presidential inaugurations. According to the State Department, no foreign leader has attended a US inauguration ceremony since 1874.

