Angered by Iranian nation's progress, US incites riots

Speaking at the Cabinet Meeting on Sunday evening, President Raeisi pointed to the unsparing support of the US government for creating unrest and insecurity in Iran and added that baseless statements of the US President, who allows himself to foment chaos, terror and destruction in another country, reminds the statement raised by the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) that “America is the great Satan.”

Pointing out that the role and mischief of the US government can be found in most sabotages, assassinations and disturbances in the region, President Raeisi emphasized that 70 years of supporting the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine as well as two decades of aggression and war-mongering acts by the US government in Afghanistan are clear examples of measures taken by the Great Satan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to the creation of hope in society and also establishing unit and amity among all walks of life as the main mission of the members of the Cabinet and added that enemy in the recent events sees to induce despair and hopelessness among the noble nation of Islamic Iran and effective measures must be taken to resolve problems facing people in the country.

