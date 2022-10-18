Australia reverses recognition of Al-Quds as Israeli capital

The center-left Labor Party Government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Al-Quds’ status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israelis and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and "we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect," Wong said, NPR reported.

Scott Morrison, the former Prime Minister of Australia had said in 2018 that he was thinking about recognizing occupied Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime and possibly moving the Australian Embassy to this city.

He also had said that the relocation of the Australian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds will depend on the outcome of the peace process between the Zionist regime and Palestine.

