Israeli air defenses fail to deter Yemeni attacks: Report

The YAF has launched over 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones targeting occupied Palestine, presenting a severe challenge to the occupation entity's defense systems, the Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported, citing the Israeli media.

The report indicated that the Israeli regime's air defense systems, including the infamous Iron Dome, have struggled to effectively counter the large-scale threat posed by the YAF.

It also noted that the Arrow missile defense system— the Israeli regime's primary line of defense against ballistic missiles—failed four consecutive times to intercept incoming missiles, three launched from Yemen and one from Lebanon.

It further emphasized that the Israeli military is grappling with significant challenges in both countering the Yemeni attacks and responding effectively.

The report indicated that since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the YAF's attacks have caused considerable damage to the Israeli economy.

AMK/PR