Yemen's Ansarullah says obtained new weapons technology

Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Political Office of Yemen's Ansarullah, said that the Arab state's war with the Zionist regime and the US government is intensifying.

"Yemen has acquired new weapons technologies that it will unveil later. Sana'a will continue firing missiles against the occupied territories and its drone operations," he stressed.

Saying that Yemen's war against the enemies is unlimited, al-Assad stressed, that the vital military and infrastructure areas of the Zionist regime are among the targets of the Yemeni armed forces.

"All the targets in the occupied territories are within our range with the help of new missile systems."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/6323628