Fatal bus accident in Brazil kills at least 30 people

The fire department in Minas Gerais state, which responded to the crash near the town of Lajinha early on Saturday, said “between 32 and 35 people” were killed, Al Jazeera reported.

It said earlier that 13 people were taken to hospitals near the city of Teofilo Otoni.

The bus had reportedly departed from Sao Paulo and was carrying 45 passengers.

Authorities said the bus blew a tyre, causing the driver to lose control and collide with the truck. A car also collided with the bus, but all three of its passengers survived, according to the fire department.

All victims have been removed from the site, and an investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the accident, authorities said.

SD/