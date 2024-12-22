At least 30 US-made Patriot systems have been destroyed in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian news agency cited official data from the country’s Defense Ministry as providing statistics on the targeting of the defense system provided by the United States to Ukraine.

One of the latest and most effective strikes the Russian Defense Ministry mentioned on December 15: four launchers, a combat control vehicle, and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station were destroyed.

The strike on May 16, 2023, remains the most effective. Then, according to reliably confirmed data, the strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on Kyiv destroyed five Patriot launchers and a multifunctional radar station all at once.

Four Patriot systems and two associated radar stations were destroyed on August 17.

