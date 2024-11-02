Israel attack on Iran rushed, unsuccessful

The Israeli regime carried out an air attack on Iran's soil last Saturday.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

Tehran vowed to respond to an Israeli aggression against its soil last Saturday which was largely repelled, yet claimed the lives of four servicemen.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance Front and a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Commenting on this issue, the Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif told Mehr News Agency that the Israeli aggression against Iran is beyond a military operation and had a political aspect.

This failed attack was carried out in order to scare Iran and show the Zionist regime's alleged strength to the international community and its allies, he said.

"In practice, the Zionist regime could not achieve significant success. Iran's air defense countered this blind attack with vigilance and on time."

Saying that the failed Israeli attack led to the martyrdom of 5 people, Abu Sharif underlined that the Zionists' aggression left no long-term strategic impact on Iran's defensive or offensive capabilities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran has several options to respond to the failed attack of the Zionist regime. "According to the statement of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran neither hesitates nor acts hastily. The Islamic Republic of Iran will choose a prudent and proportionate response."

"Saudi Arabia and Jordan have announced that they have not provided their airspace to the Zionist regime to attack Iran. This position shows that these countries are not willing to directly intervene in costly regional conflicts. However, if such cooperation is proven, this act is a clear betrayal of the rights of the Ummah and shows the conflict between the policies of some countries and the interests of the Arab and Muslim nations," he further added.

"The fake Zionist regime's attack on Iran was tactically limited, and despite the large number of aircraft and sophisticated electronic equipment, it showed its weak points against Iran's advanced defense systems."

"Iran's air defense was able to counter this attack well and neutralized most of the Zionists' targets. This preparation and effective performance of Iran's air defense not only prevented major damage but also showed that Iran has the ability to deal with major threats."

Stressing that the Israeli aggression against Iran was a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty, Abu Sharif added that the Tel Aviv regime sought political and symbolic goals, not military achievement; For this reason, his attack is considered a hasty and unsuccessful action.

The allies of the Zionist regime, whether they directly participate in this operation or watch it, have a great responsibility towards their nations, because instead of defending the ideals of the Islamic Ummah and supporting the security and stability of the region, they contribute to the weakening of the region.

Referring to the appointment of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new leader of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Abu Sharif said that this decision shows that the Lebanese Resistance is firm on its principles and is ready for a long battle.

The appointment of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new Secretary General of Hezbollah is a message to the US that sanctions and pressures will not affect the will of Resistance, he emphasized.

"The enemy must understand that the Resistance is not only not giving up, but that with its new leader, it is more ready than ever for achieving greater victories."

