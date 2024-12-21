Five "Israeli" soldiers killed in stabbing op. in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Saturday that its fighters killed at least 5 Israeli soldiers in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

According to the statement, Al-Qassam fighters first ambushed and fatally stabbed three "Israeli" soldiers, taking their personal weapons, Roya News reported. The fighters then advanced to a nearby house where an "Israeli" foot patrol had taken cover. At the entrance, they killed two more soldiers and engaged the remaining forces in intense close-quarters combat.

This incident is the second stabbing operation targeting Israeli Occupation soldiers in Gaza within a matter of days.

Last Thursday, Al-Qassam Brigades revealed another significant operation in Jabalia. In that attack, a fighter stabbed an "Israeli" officer and three soldiers at point-blank range, killing them and seizing their weapons.

MNA