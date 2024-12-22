Syrians stage anti-HTS protests in city of Aleppo

News sources reported that a large number of residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo gathered in Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square, the central town square at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo, to protest against the kidnapping of Syria citizens by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

During this protest, HTS forces kidnapped a number of women who demanded the release of their husbands and family members from the prisons of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Also, the families of the abducted women in Aleppo took to the streets, calling for their release.

MNA/IRN