Dec 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

Syrians stage anti-HTS protests in city of Aleppo

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – A group of people in the Syrian city of Allepo staged protests against the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group.

News sources reported that a large number of residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo gathered in Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square, the central town square at the heart of the Syrian city of Aleppo, to protest against the kidnapping of Syria citizens by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

During this protest, HTS  forces kidnapped a number of women who demanded the release of their husbands and family members from the prisons of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Also, the families of the abducted women in Aleppo took to the streets, calling for their release.

MNA/IRN

Marzieh Rahmani

