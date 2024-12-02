Why Syria's stability is important for regional security

While all eyes were on the ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon, the remnants of the suppressed terrorists in Syria, with the support of Tel Aviv, attacked Aleppo. The strange thing is that the terrorist attack was faced with nearly no resistance and is spreading to surrounding areas such as Hama. Of course, in the last 24 hours, the Syrian army and its allies including Iran, Russia, and Resistance groups have inflicted heavy blows on the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists.

The biggest achievement of Resistance against the terrorists in recent days is the death of the ringleader of the Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, which is yet to be confirmed.

However, many experts are concerned about the current developments in the north and northwest of Syria, worrying that the bitter memories of the civil war will be revived once again and the few remaining infrastructures in this Arab country will fall victim to blind Salafi-Takfiri terrorism. The following report will review the necessity of dealing with the threat of Salafi-Takfiri terrorism and the duty of each of the pillars of the Resistance Axis to confront American terrorists.

Syrian National Army ready to fight against Tahrir al-Sham terrorists

Although the whole world is watching the state terrorism of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the terrorists based in Syria are seeking to weaken one of the main pillars of the Resistance Axis in the process of arming the Resistance in Lebanon and the West Ban. The attempt of terrorists to dominate the main communication routes such as the "T-5" road or the attempt to destabilize the Iraq-Syria border indicates the coordination between the terrorists of Tahrir al-Sham and the Zionist regime. While the Israeli regime's air force is trying to stop the transfer of weapons to the Lebanese front by bombing advisory units, weapon depots, and Resistance communication routes, terrorists can play the role of "infantry" and enter into clashes with Resistance forces.

During the attack of the coalition known as "Fath Al-Mobin", the terrorists, in addition to illegally occupying the premises of the Iranian consulate in Aleppo, also attacked two Iranian consular bases in Kafr Nabl and Khan Shaykhun in Syria. The fact is that the Mossad spy agency was able to falsely introduce Iran and the Axis of Resistance as the enemy of the Islamic world by brainwashing the terrorists from the first years of the Syrian civil war. The Idlib-based terrorists' insults in recent days are rooted in years of humiliation of terrorists by the Resistance Axis and suppression of their anti-security measures in different parts of Syria by the Resistance forces.

Are the issues of Ukraine and Syria related?

Neo-Eurasianists ruling the Kremlin are well aware of the importance and position of Syria in the geopolitical competition with transatlantic powers. In the early years of the collapse of the Eastern Bloc, the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization sought to encroach on Russia's security environment, known as the "Near Abroad". The war in Ukraine and the ongoing unrest in Georgia show the continued popularity of this policy among Western statesmen. In response to this policy, Vladimir Putin decided to enter into a geopolitical competition with the US.

The intensification of the geostrategic competition between Moscow and NATO in the Crimea-Donbas axis caused the terrorists to consider the reduction of Russia's military capabilities in Syria as an opportunity to start a new adventure on the battlefield by receiving intelligence assistance from their allies. While Tahrir al-Sham terrorists considered their presence in Aleppo as an achievement, the possible death of al-Julani by Sukhoi-34 shows Moscow's unwavering commitment to maintaining the security of Damascus. The Russians should know that Turkey and Israel chose to side with America in the competition between the great powers and do not care about Moscow's interests in the long run. Backing Syria is a message to the West that Moscow does not intend to leave the scene in favor of NATO in the developments around the Mediterranean Sea.

Terrorism does not care whether you're an enemy or a friend

The links between some Islamist currents and Turkey in the first days of the beginning of internal sedition in Syria caused experts to consider Ankara as one of the main supporters of Idlib-based terrorists. Until 2016, the Turks' main goal of interfering in Syrian affairs was to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's legal establishment, but after the change of power in the White House, they decided to use terrorists to suppress Kurdish groups. The four operations of the Turkish army along the northern and northwestern borders of this country were caused by the claim that the formation of any Kurdish political entity in the southern borders of Turkey is a security threat to Ankara. Today, the Turks used the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254, the quick return of Syrian refugees, and the holding of free elections in Syria as an excuse to intervene again.

Based on the confessions made by the captured terrorists, Turkey has directly and indirectly provided all kinds of military, financial, and intelligence assistance to the Syrian opposition. In March 2020, Ankara gave a guarantee to Tehran and Moscow that if the anti-terrorist operations of Damascus stop; Turkey will curb the extremist currents in Idlib and support a moderate current gaining power in this region. The current developments in November 2024 proved the opposite of this claim. Our question for the leaders of Ankara is was it not possible for you to send the military capabilities to Lebanon or the occupied Golan and help the Resistance forces for the liberation of Palestine? The fight against Israel should not be limited to making statements in front of the camera or in the middle of political meetings but requires real will on the battlefield.

Conclusion

The lack of sufficient forces in the border lines of Idlib province and the change in the composition of Damascus's allies due to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine caused Tahrir al-Sham terrorists to take advantage of the opportunity and attack the industrial province of Aleppo. The issue that makes solving the Syrian crisis very necessary is that West Asia is prone to chaos and crisis due to the interference of extra-regional powers. If the countries of the region do not take care to defeat the terrorists based in Syria, insecurity and chaos will spread like a virus throughout the region. Turkey should also keep in mind this important issue that if insecurity in northern Syria escalates, Turkey's borders will also be prone to insecurity.

MP/6304645