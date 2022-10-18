Armed clashes break out between Zionists, Palestinians in WB

The Resistance fighters shot at a group of Zionist troops in the town of Qabatia in the south of Jenin.

The Resistance forces in the Balata Camp also shot at the Bayt Furik checkpoint in the east of Nablus.

The Zionist forces carried out large-scale attacks against various areas of the West Bank early Tuesday and arrested several Palestinians.

Local sources reported that nearly 20 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli regime's elements.

Palestinian sources have also published footage of intense clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces in the Shu'afat Camp in Occupied al-Quds.

