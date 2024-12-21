Lawmaker stresses embassy, religious sites security in Syria

A member of the Board of Directors of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Yaqoub Rezazadeh said on Saturday that "Iran has sent messages to the armed opposition in Syria through some Astana Format member countries and some Arab countries, saying that the security of our embassy and holy sites must be preserved."

"The most important issue for us after the recent developments in Syria is to protect the interests of the country and the holy shrines of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH), Hazrat Sakina (PBUH), and Hazrat Ruqayya (PBUH), as well as to protect our embassy. Of course, there have been indirect calls or messages to tackle these issues, and apparently they also made commitments towards. God forbid, no problems would happen to the shrines or to our embassy."

On Saturday, Iranian fForeign Ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the martyrdom of Davoud Bitaraf, a local staff member at Iran's embassy in Syria, who was tragically martyred when his vehicle was shot by "terrorist elements" in Damascus on December 15.

MNA