Oct 15, 2022, 2:10 PM

Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli regime forces in WB

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Palestinian news sources on Friday night reported that a Palestinian youth was martyred by the forces of the Zionist regime near a refugee camp in Ramallah.

The sources added that another young man was injured during the conflict but he ran away from the scene.

Hebrew media, quoting the Zionist army, reported that the two Palestinians have conducted a shooting toward a settlement in northern Ramallah. A Zionist settler was injured, they added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent on Friday night announced that at least 66 Palestinians have been injured in the clashes between the Israeli regime's soldiers and Palestinians in Nablus.

A Palestinian doctor was also martyred by the Zionist forces on Friday, the reports added.

