Palestinian fighters shoot at Israeli regime's forces in WB

Palestinian militants shot at the Zionist soldiers in Jebel Jerzim in the city of Nablus, located in the north of the West Bank, on Sunday evening.

The development comes after Lion's Den, a Resistance Palestinian group operating in the West Bank, issued a warning to Zionists after the assassination of one of its leaders by the Israeli regime's troops in Nablus.

Local Palestinian media reported Sunday morning that the Zionist army assassinated a senior member of the Palestinian resistance group Lion’s Den in the old part of Nablus.

An explosive device attached to a motorcycle detonated in the Old City of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of al-Quds, as Kilani was passing by, Lion's Den announced in a statement.

The Palestinian Resistance group had promised to give a response to the Zionist regime's crime.

