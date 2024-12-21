  1. Politics
Iran condemns car ramming attack in Germany

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned Friday night car-ramming attack in Germany, expressing sympathy with the Germans.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the violent car ramming attack at a market in the German city of Magdeburg, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of German citizens.

Expressing condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the people of Germany, Baghaei wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

At least five people died in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack. According to the Western media, local officials said that the suspect was a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who worked in the city and has lived in Germany since 2006.

