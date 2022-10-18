Mossad plot thwarted by Malaysia authorities in Kuala Lumpur

Al Jazeera Arabic cited on Monday, Malaysian sources saying that the activist was kidnapped by Malaysian nationals who have been recruited and trained by the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, in Europe.

It is also reported that the activist, who is accused by Zionists of having links with a Palestinian Resistance group was interrogated by Zionist Mossad officers via video in Tel Aviv, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Al Jazeera reported that the kidnapping took place last September and that Malaysian authorities have staged a large operation to find the kidnappers, who are now reportedly in the custody of the Malaysian police.

The identity of the freed Palestinian is yet to be revealed.

