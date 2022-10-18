  1. Politics
Mossad plot thwarted by Malaysia authorities in Kuala Lumpur

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – The Malaysian authorities have reportedly liberated a Palestinian activist from Gaza who has been kidnapped and interrogated by the Zionist regime's Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur.

Al Jazeera Arabic cited on Monday, Malaysian sources saying that the activist was kidnapped by Malaysian nationals who have been recruited and trained by the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, in Europe. 

It is also reported that the activist, who is accused by Zionists of having links with a Palestinian Resistance group was interrogated by Zionist  Mossad officers via video in Tel Aviv, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Al Jazeera reported that the kidnapping took place last September and that Malaysian authorities have staged a large operation to find the kidnappers, who are now reportedly in the custody of the Malaysian police.

The identity of the freed Palestinian is yet to be revealed. 

