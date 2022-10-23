  1. Video
Oct 23, 2022, 6:30 PM

VIDEO: US police shoots unarmed woman

VIDEO: US police shoots unarmed woman

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Footage shows US police shooting at an unarmed woman despite she said she had no weapons.

Download 4 MB

  

News Code 192803
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192803/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed