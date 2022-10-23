https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192803/ Oct 23, 2022, 6:30 PM News Code 192803 Video Video Oct 23, 2022, 6:30 PM VIDEO: US police shoots unarmed woman TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Footage shows US police shooting at an unarmed woman despite she said she had no weapons. Download 4 MB News Code 192803 کپی شد Related News Car bomb explodes near hotel in Somalia 2 hospital employees killed in US' Dallas 10 terrorists killed in Russia Aerospace Forces strike Palestinian youth martyred in Zionist raid on Jenin Palestinian youth martyred by Zionists in al-Quds Several Palestinians injured by Israeli regime forces in WB 5 Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on WB Twelve shot dead in Mexico bar attack Eight people shot near Virginia’s James Madison Univ.: report Tags USA US Police Shooting Human Rights
Your Comment