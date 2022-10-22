Young Palestinian martyred by Israeli regime in Qalqilya

According to Palestine Today, the Ministry of Health of Palestine announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth in Qalqilya in the West Bank on Saturday afternoon.

The ministry announced that Rabbi Arafa Rabi, a 32-year-old Palestinian youth who was wounded in the head by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint in Qalqilyeh city in the West Bank, succumbed to his wounds later in the hospital.

The Palestinian young man drove over an Israeli occupying soldier with a car at a checkpoint near Qalqilya this morning in a heroic operation.

In the operation, this Zionist soldier was seriously injured.

