Oct 23, 2022, 12:59 AM

Young Palestinian martyred by Israeli regime in Qalqilya

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Local Palestinian media the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth in the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank by Zionist Israeli regime soldiers on Saturday.

According to Palestine Today, the Ministry of Health of Palestine announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth in Qalqilya in the West Bank on Saturday afternoon.

The ministry announced that Rabbi Arafa Rabi, a 32-year-old Palestinian youth who was wounded in the head by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint in Qalqilyeh city in the West Bank, succumbed to his wounds later in the hospital.

The Palestinian young man drove over an Israeli occupying soldier with a car at a checkpoint near Qalqilya this morning in a heroic operation.

In the operation, this Zionist soldier was seriously injured.

