Zionists attack school in Nablus, set fire to classroom

Ghassan Daghlas, a local Palestinian activist, reported that a group of settlers from the Zionist nearby settlement of Yitzhar snaked into the village in the middle of the night, attacked a school, shattered some of its windows, set a classroom on fire, and vandalized some of the equipment at the school, WAFA reported.

This comes amid heightened Israeli military restrictions and the shutdown of several roads in the province by the Zionist occupation army.

Zionist settler violence against Palestinians is almost a routine reality in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

More than 600,000 Zionists live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Al-Quds and the West Bank in violation of international law.

RHM/PR