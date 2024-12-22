Russian Navy to receive latest nuclear-powered submarine

The announcement was made by a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"In the coming days, literally on the New Year’s eve, the cruiser Arkhangelsk will join the Navy," the source said.

"The submarine has successfully passed shipbuilders’ sea trials and is fully ready for its delivery to the Navy and for hoisting the flag," the source specified.

The Arkhangelsk submarine was rolled out from the slipway of the Sevmash Shipyard on November 29, 2023 for completing its construction afloat.

The Sevmash Shipyard is constructing four Project 885M submarines: the Perm, the Ulyanovsk, the Vladivostok and the Voronezh. The Project 885/885M nuclear-powered subs Severodvinsk, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk have been delivered to the Russian Navy.

Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines carry Oniks and/or Kalibr-PL cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.

MP/