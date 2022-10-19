Several Palestinians injured by Israeli regime forces in WB

Several other Palestinians were suffocated after the Zionists used tear gases against them, the reports added.

Another Palestinian youth was also injured in the shooting of Zionist soldiers in the southeast of Nablus.

Local sources said that the Zionist forces shot at a Palestinian youth by claiming that he threw a Molotov cocktail at them.

Earlier on Tuesday, news sources reported that the Palestinian fighters entered an armed conflict with the Zionist regime's forces in different areas of the West Bank.

The Resistance fighters shot at a group of Zionist troops in the town of Qabatia in the south of Jenin.

The Resistance forces in the Balata Camp also shot at the Bayt Furik checkpoint in the east of Nablus.

The Zionist forces carried out large-scale attacks against various areas of the West Bank early Tuesday and arrested several Palestinians.

Local sources reported that nearly 20 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli regime's elements.

