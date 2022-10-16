Palestinian martyred after being shot by Zionist forces

On early Saturday, a 23-year-old Palestinian was martyred by the Israeli regime's forces near the Jalazone camp.

Meanwhile, Palestinian news sources on Sunday morning reported that the Palestinian fighters have launched an anti-Zionist operation in Nablus, during which a Zionist was wounded.

The condition of the wounded Zionist has not been announced, but Hebrew-language sources have said that the operator of the operation was able to leave the place safely.

Palestinian sources also reported intense clashes in West Salfit, located in the north of the Occupied Quds, Nablus and Jenin. According to the reports, several Palestinian citizens were injured during the skirmishes.

Clashes also broke out between the Palestinians and Zionist forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the Occupied Al-Quds. Local sources announced that one Zionist settler was injured due to being hit by a stone.

According to the statistics recently published by the Palestinian Information Center, 171 Palestinians were martyred since the beginning of 2022 in clashes with Israeli regime forces.

