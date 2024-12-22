2 freight trains collide in Russia's East Siberian region

According to the press service of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred at approximately 07:30 local time (2230 GMT Saturday) at 6,623 kilometers on the section between Bushulei and Zhireken.

The first train derailed 35 cars, while the second lost seven coal-loaded cars, according to the press service, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

No injuries have been reported, and a recovery train has been dispatched to the site.

Authorities confirmed there is no threat to environmental safety, and investigators are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the collision.

MNA/