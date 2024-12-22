  1. World
2 freight trains collide in Russia's East Siberian region

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Two freight trains collided on the Trans-Baikal Railway in Russia's East Siberian region on Sunday, derailing 42 cars and halting rail traffic in both directions.

According to the press service of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred at approximately 07:30 local time (2230 GMT Saturday) at 6,623 kilometers on the section between Bushulei and Zhireken.

The first train derailed 35 cars, while the second lost seven coal-loaded cars, according to the press service, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

No injuries have been reported, and a recovery train has been dispatched to the site.

Authorities confirmed there is no threat to environmental safety, and investigators are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the collision. 

