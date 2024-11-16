Resistance must be stronger in media coverage

The Islamic Republic of Iran plays a leading role on the issue of Palestine. We are facing with the Arab countries that have not supported Palestine even to the extent of firing a single bullet.

Sayed Hashim Al-Haidari, nicknamed Abu Baqir, is the cultural deputy of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’aabi (Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) and Secretary-General of Iraq’s Ahd Allah Islamic Movement who is known as "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah of Iraq."

His loyalty to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani is evident in his speeches. Defending Islam, obeying Velayat-e-Faqih (Jurisprudence) and Iraqi Marja, opposition towards the US occupation and the Zionist regime, supporting Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’aabi, known as Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) and also Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance Front are of his salient stances.

There is no third front today! There are two fronts before us. It is impossible to stand in the middle. Today, the enemy of Islam is not Yazid, Muawiyah, or Quraysh, rather, the enemy of Islam in today is America, and America's number one enemy is Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The establishment of Harakat Ahd Allah al-Islamiya (HAAI)was the initiative of Sayed Hashim Al-Haidari that was founded with the help and advice of former secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah a few months after the martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

To learn more about the details, our correspondent has conducted an interview with Secretary General of HAAI in Iraq Sayed Hashim Al-Haidari.

In this interview, we discussed the history of establishment of Iraqi resistance groups, situation in Iraq during confrontation with ISIL terrorist group, the reasons behind the establishment of HAAI in Iraq and goals of this movement, Iraq's role in supporting Palestine and condemning the Zionist regime from October 7 onwards, results of the US elections on the region especially Iraq and situation of the Resistance Front.

Q: There are many Resistance groups in Iraq. Are these Resistance groups united with each other? To what extent are the Iraqi government and people aligned with these Resistance groups? Do they view America as an enemy or not?

A: The establishment of the Resistance groups in Iraq was gradual. During the presence of the US army in Iraq, from 2003 to 2011, there were not many resistance groups. At that time, there were a few resistance groups that performed very well against the US. After ISIL terrorist group entered Iraq and fall of Mosul city and fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) was founded in Iraq.

Resistance is the common denominator of all Iraqi resistance groups. At the same time, there are political differences between them. Many of the people who entered the government worked within a framework of coordination.

Q: What is the Marja’s opinion about the resistance groups?

A: The view of Iraqi religious Marja, especially Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, is in line with the political system and the government. Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani believes that weapons should not be used outside the framework of the government. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, use of weapons is also prohibited, except for the military personnel. The ayatollah emphasized that weapons must be used within the framework of the law and the government.

Q: America introduces Iran as the number one enemy of the Arab world. What is the position of Iraqi people regarding this blatant lying by the United States?

A: Most people do not accept the big lie and soft war of America against Iran in Iraq. Iraq is one of the important battlefields of America's soft war. The governing structures in Iraq are not very strong. There is political disagreement and freedom of expression. The media issue is a weak point in Iraq. There is no central media outlet such as official television in the country, and people mostly use satellite and social media.

Q: Would you mind explaining about the main goal behind the establishment of this resistance group? What are the duties and powers of members of this resistance group?

A: HAAI was founded a few months after the martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and after consulting with the senior resistance leaders such as former Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This resistance movement started its activity with the aim of carrying out cultural, religious, and social work.

Q: What was the reason behind choosing the name Ahd Allah for this religious project?

A: Adhering to the 15th verse of Surah Al-Ahzab, the Quranic name " Ahd Allah " was chosen for this movement.

Q: What role did the Iraqi resistance groups play in supporting the Palestinian people and condemning the Zionist regime’s crimes since October 7, 2023 onwards and the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm Operations? What operations did they carry out? and to what extent will they stand by the Palestinian people?

A: Those who entered the government structure of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani did not carry out military operations in accordance with the prime minister's request for peace in Iraq. In this case, US pressure was not ineffective.

In Iraq, there are complex calculations in the military arena. Every day, military operations are carried out by Iraq’s resistance groups in support of Palestine and condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes. Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operations, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has repeatedly attacked the Zionist regime in his speeches. The Iraqi people and Marja of Najaf, especially Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, are supporters of Gaza.

The Iraqi people have done well in supporting Palestine since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operations. They held demonstrations, conferences, and poetry nights. After the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Lebanon War, Iraqi people like Iranian people rushed to help Lebanese people and a number of Lebanese families came to Iraq and the Iraqis sheltered them.

Q: What impact will the US elections have on the situation in the region, especially Iraq?

A: There is no difference between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party in the United States. In America, the decision is not only ordered by the president, but also oil and arms companies and the media decide. There is no difference between this president and that president. The general policy of America is the same policy of domination and occupation and support for the criminal Zionist regime.

Q: In your speech a few days ago on the occasion of fortieth day after the martyrdom of former Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, you mentioned that we are in a hybrid war and that we need a hybrid jihad. In your opinion, what is the definition of a hybrid jihad? What characteristics could this jihad have?

A: The term hybrid war was explained several times by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. In Feb. 2021, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei spoke about the duty of Jihad of Clarification. In contrast to hybrid war, we must have a jihad. Military jihad is raised in contrast to military war, and hybrid jihad is also used in psychological, intellectual, cultural, and media warfare.

