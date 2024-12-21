  1. Culture
Dec 21, 2024, 8:24 PM

Leader to hold meeting with eulogists on Sunday

Leader to hold meeting with eulogists on Sunday

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – On the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), eulogists of Ahl ul-Bayt will meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

As usual in previous years, a group of eulogists and elegists of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) will meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversaries of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) and also founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) which both fall on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah on Sunday and some of eulogists will deliver eulogies about virtues and characteristics of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS).

MA/6323326

News ID 225804
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News