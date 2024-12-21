Leader to hold meeting with eulogists on Sunday

As usual in previous years, a group of eulogists and elegists of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) will meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversaries of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) and also founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) which both fall on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah on Sunday and some of eulogists will deliver eulogies about virtues and characteristics of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS).

