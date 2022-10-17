  1. World
Oct 17, 2022, 8:00 PM

5 Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on WB

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Palestinian Red Crescent that 5 Palestinians were injured during the raid of Israeli regime's forces on Nablus on early Monday.

Zionist regime's army troops on early Monday carried out a massive raid on the city of Nablus, located in the north of the West Bank.

After raiding Nablus, the Zionist forces surrounded a house in the city and detained a young Palestinian.

Following the Zionist attack on Nablus, the Palestinian Resistance fighters entered into an armed conflict with them.

Meanwhile, some news sources reported that Resistance fighters have conducted a shooting operation near the city of Jenin. They added that some skirmishes broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces in al-Quds.

Palestinian sources also reported that the Zionist forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

