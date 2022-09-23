Enemies behind recent riots in Iran: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the interim leader of the prayers Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said that the death of a young lady Mahsa Amini has caused sorrow and grief and expressed condolences to the family of the young lady and wished them patience.

Saying that all the authorities of the country have stepped in for pursuing the case, Khatami noted that the case will definitely be followed up and the result will definitely be made known to the people.

He went on to say that the enemies of the Iranian people were after making trouble for a long time and used this incident as an excuse to instigate riot inside Iran.

"In fact, the only issue that was not raised at all by the rioters is the issue of the dead lady," he said, adding that the rioters were only after confronting religion.

Saying that such disturbances are not unprecedented, Khatami announced that the riots are reaching an end.

Stressing the importance of supporting the Islamic Establishment, Khatami called on the Iranian Judiciary to deal decisively with the riot leaders.

The senior cleric also slammed western countries for shedding crocodile tears after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami referred to the 2022 Arbaeen Walk and said,the participation of three million of our fellow Iranians in the Arbaeen procession in Iran was magnificent.

