Top officials stress investigating into corruption cases

In Saturday evening meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the venue of Office of President, top officials of the country exchanged their views on the most important issues of the country.

During the meeting, President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei insisted the necessity of the acceleration of investigating into the economic corruption cases and timely informing the public on the latest developments in the country.

Given the significance of the issue of security in society, the heads of three power branches of the government emphasized the need for dealing with rioters and disruptors of security in the country.

They also called on relevant officials and organizations to make their utmost efforts in line with solving problems facing the noble people of the country as well as boosting hope among all walks of life atop agenda.

MA/IRN84947781