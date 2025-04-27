Armenia, Belarus offer condolences to Iran on port blast

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in #BanderAbbas which resulted in numerous casualties," said the Ministry of Affairs of Armenia on a post on its X account on Sunday.

"Our deepest condolences to the Government & friendly people of #Iran as well as to the families & loved ones of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery of those who were injured," the Armenian diplomatic apparatus added.

Moreover, following the deadly explosion in Bandar Abbas, the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko sent a message of condolences to the President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and expressed his condolences and support on the part of his country to the Iranian government and nation.

Iranian officials have said that as many as 28 people were killed and 752 others wounded at the immense explosion that rocked the container port, which is located in Bandar Abbas and handles 80 million tons of goods a year.

MNA