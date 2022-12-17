Top officials stress dealing with rioters based on justice

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the presidential compound, they exchanged their views on the most important issues of the country.

President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei also emphasized that the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan and the next fiscal year’s Budget Bill (2023 Budget Bill) should be submitted in due date to the Parliament.

They further stressed the need to observe justice, laws and Sharia in legal proceedings of the detained perpetrators behind recent foreign-backed riots.

Raeisi, Ghalibaf and Ejei also called on all government officials to make their utmost efforts in line with building trust in people and enhancing their happiness with the government policies.

MNA