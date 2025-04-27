Iran-Africa Economic Coop. Conf. kicks off

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – The Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference kicked off in Tehran on Sunday.

This double event is being attended by high-ranking government officials as well as significant private sector activists from across the globe and the African continent and provides an excellent opportunity to explore economic and trade opportunities and strengthen ties.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference will commence in Tehran and will conclude with a visit to the the magnificent city of Isfahan to showcase industrial capabilities and capacities for cooperation.

Along with this conference, the Seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRAN EXPO 2025) will take place in Tehran from April 28 to May 2, 2025.