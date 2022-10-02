Iran Parl. reacts to recent events in Iran

The parliamentary session was attended by the Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

The recent riots in Iran as well as the terrorist attacks in the city of Zahedan were discussed during the session.

Showing their support for the police' actions in maintaining the security of the country in recent conflicts, the Iranian parliament members chanted slogans against mercenaries. They also called on IRGC to take revenge for recent incidents.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the main issue in the recent tragic events is to find out why and how Ms. Mhasa Amini died.

He also added that the issue should be followed up seriously and the result should be officially announced.

Referring to Friday's terrorist attack in Zahedan, Ghalibaf expressed gratitude to the people of Sistan and Baluchestan who, with wisdom, provided the basis for peace in the region.

He also condoled the martyrdom of the security forces and thanked the security officers who are working to ensure the safety of the people.

