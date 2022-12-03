  1. Iran
Dec 3, 2022, 9:13 PM

Top officials stress vigilance against enemy's seditions

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – The heads of the three power branches of the Iranian government emphasized the necessity of being more vigilance by the noble nation of Iran against enemies’ undocumented, false news and attempts to create seditions.

In a joint and regular meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Mohseni Eje’ei on Saturday evening, as hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, they called on Iranian nation to be vigilant against enemies’ undocumented, false news and their attempts to create seditions in the Islamic Establishment.

After pointing to the recent seditions and foreign-backed riots in the country, the heads of three power branches considered the false and unsubstantiated news of enemies of the country ‘as a part of psychological operations.’

The top authorities rejected media warfare waged by the enemies of the country and said that the noble nation of Islamic Iran has shown that they will not be affected by such fake news warfare waged against the Islamic Establishment which is aimed atundermining the stability of the society.

