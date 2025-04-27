  1. Politics
Aliyev offers condolences to Iran over Bandar Abbas blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian after the tragic blast in Iranian Bandar Abbas city.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives and numerous injuries caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas," said Aliyev in his letter to Iranian president.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Iran over this tragedy. I wish a swift recovery to the injured," further read the Azeri President's letter.

The Iranian president is scheduled to travel to Baku at the invitation of his Azeri counterpart on Monday.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said in its latest statistics on the incident released on Sunday afternoon that 28 people were killed and 1,242 other people were injured.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, on Sunday afternoon to inspect rescue efforts, monitor the operations going on at the site of the blast and fire, and be briefed on the latest developments after yesterday's massive explosion.

