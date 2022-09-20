Iran blasts West's meddlesome comments on Mahsa Amini demise

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the meddlesome remarks made by some European states and the United States over the demise of MS. Mahsa Amini and said that those states are in no position to talk about human rights.

"By continuing the failed Maximum Pressure Campaign and economic terrorism, the American government is the biggest violator of the Iranian nation's rights, and it cannot depict itself as an advocate of the Iranian people by making unproven claims and adopting deceptive stances," Kan'ani said.

The spokesman said that human rights has an inherent value for the Islamic Republic of Iran based on its religious beliefs and the country's long history, adding that "It is regrettable that some countries try to use an incident that is still under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the Iranian government and people by abusing human rights as a means."

Kan'ani further advised those governments to improve the human rights situation in their own countries and to stop fruitless efforts to create sedition in other countries.

The spokesman's statement came after Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian condemned the Western states' reaction to MS Amini's demise as "shedding crocodile tears."

