Japan, Iran set to rekindle Asia Cup rivalries

In Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, Japan and Iran are headed for another chapter in one of the region’s most balanced and bruising rivalries.

It’s a series deadlocked at 7–7 in Asia Cup history. Every win, every loss, has carried weight, FIBA.com reported.

The last time they met, Iran got the better of Japan, winning 88–76 at the Asia Cup 2022. It wasn’t just the scoreline that stood out - it was the clash of generations and two of the biggest stars of the competition. Iran’s Hamed Haddadi, the long-reigning king of Asian big men, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks. Japan’s Yuta Watanabe, a familiar name to NBA fans, countered with 17 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

Iran’s Behnam Yakhchali and Mohammad Jamshidi piled on 41 points combined, showing that the generation after Haddadi and Samad is still carrying the torch proudly.

Their 2015 encounters are still a sore point for Japan. Iran crushed them 86–48 in the opening game - then came back to deny Japan a medal in the third-place game, winning 68–63 behind Samad Nikkhah Bahrami’s epic 35-point outburst.

Iran grabbed their fourth Asia Cup medal. Japan were left without a podium finish once again, a drought that has now stretched since 1997.

Japan once owned this rivalry, winning the first five meetings between 1973 and 1991. But Iran turned the tide in 1993, and since then, it’s been a fight for every inch.

They’ve spilled that battle over into World Cup Qualifiers, too. Japan swept Iran in the 2019 Asian Qualifiers during their miracle eight-game win streak to reach the World Cup.

In the 2023 cycle, the story flipped: Iran spoiled Japan’s hot start with a 79–68 win behind Yakhchali’s 30-point explosion, before Japan stormed back six months later with a brutal 96–61 payback, with Ren Kanechika splashing six threes in his senior team debut.

This rivalry isn’t just about the past - it’s about two programs pulling in opposite directions. Iran, trying to squeeze the last drops out of a golden era. Japan, banking on a new wave of shooters, speed, and swagger.

Come Group B, history says it’s a toss-up. Reality says it could be one of the most intense games of the Group Phase.

RHM/