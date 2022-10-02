Media, elites urged to clarify plots of enemies against Iran

In a session held at the venue of the Presidential Office on Saturday evening, President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Mohseni Eje'ei emphasized the need for recognizing and explaining the conspiracies waged by enemies against the Islamic Establishment.

While examining the recent events happened in the country, the heads of three branches of the government called for the intelligent and serious role of the responsible organizations and institutions in line with restoration of calm and taciturnity in the country, confront riots and protect public order and security.

In this meeting, it was also emphasized on protecting people's life and property as well as the order and security of the society as one of the serious duties of the government.

In addition, the heads of three branches of the government mandated all responsible organizations to perform their duties in line with restoration of peace and security in the society.

MA/5600501