Rioters seek to frustrate people with Islamic Establishment

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said that "the goal of these rioters is to disappoint people. But our people have pinned their hope in God."

The senior cleric pointed to the recent pro-government rallies in Iran on Nov, 4(the anniversary of the US Embassy takeover back in 1979) and said that this year's massive rallies showed how massively the people in Iran support their government.

He rejected the claim by the enemies that there is widespread systemic corruption in the Islamic Establishment as lies, saying that corruption is fought against in the establishment with might.

He further offered condolences to the families of the security forces who were assassinated during recent riots by foreign-backed elements in the country, telling them to be proud because those security defenders sacrificed their lives in the way of God and protecting the Islamic Establishment.

